Microsoft to invest USD 1.5 billion in UAE-based AI firm: Details

Microsoft has announced an investment of around USD 1.5 billion in the UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology company, named G42. It was announced on Tuesday that both companies will support the establishment of a USD 1 billion fund for the developers.

The investment is said to strengthen the collaboration on bringing the latest Microsoft AI technologies which have been skilling initiatives to the UAE and other countries around the world.

As part of the partnership, Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft will join the G42 Board of Directors, the companies said in a statement.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of G42 said, "This partnership is a testament to the shared values and aspirations for progress, fostering greater cooperation and synergy globally.”

Both the companies- G42 and Microsoft will be working together to bring advanced AI and digital infrastructure to countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Smit said, "We will work together not only in the UAE but to bring AI and digital infrastructure and services to underserved nations.”

He further added, "We will combine world-class technology with world-leading standards for safe, trusted, and responsible AI, in close coordination with the governments of both the UAE and the US.”

