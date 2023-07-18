Xbox Game Pass Core: A game-changing upgrade for Xbox players

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft to introduce 'Xbox Game Pass Core' in place of 'Xbox Live Gold’

Microsoft has announced that it will be replacing it's 'Xbox Live Gold' subscription with the new 'Xbox Game Pass Core' plan on September 14. The new subscription, called Xbox Game Pass Core, will include online console multiplayer, access to a catalogue of over 25 high-quality games, exclusive deals, and more. This is a significant upgrade from the Live Gold plan, which only offers two games per month.

The Game Pass Core subscription will be priced the same as the current Live Gold subscription, at Rs 349 per month. Existing Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be upgraded to the new Game Pass Core plan when it becomes available.

In addition to this announcement, Microsoft revealed that it will be ending the 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' preview program on August 15. During this program, primary account holders were able to add up to four friends and family members to their shared membership. However, after the program ends, primary account holders will no longer be able to add new members.

As a thank-you for participating in the preview program, Microsoft will be sending Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes to both Primary and Secondary members. These codes will provide additional benefits to the users.

The Xbox Game Pass Core subscription is expected to be a popular choice for gamers, as it offers a wide selection of high-quality games and exclusive deals, all at the same price as the current Live Gold subscription. With this move, Microsoft aims to enhance the gaming experience for its users and provide more value for their money.

Overall, the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core is a welcome development for Xbox users, as it brings a more extensive game library and additional perks without any increase in cost. Gamers can look forward to enjoying a diverse range of games and features with the new subscription plan, making it an attractive option for both current and new Xbox players.

