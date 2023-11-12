Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft to bring AI Copilot to 1 billion Windows 10 users: Report

Microsoft is said to be working on bringing Copilot- its generative AI-powered personal assistant to one billion Windows 10 users soon. As per Windows Central, the citing sources said that similar to the Windows 11 update- the new update will place a Copilot button directly on the Windows 10 taskbar. This will be opening the Copilot sidebar experience which is right now available on Windows 11.

The Windows 10 Copilot update is expected to arrive soon (timeline not specified) and it will further include plugins which will work across both the operating systems.

The report further says: "I understand the experience and capabilities of Copilot across Windows 10 and Windows 11 will be roughly the same, including plugin compatibility across both versions of the OS.”

As per the report, the primary reason why this new update will be rolled out is to increase the market share.

Windows 10 is reportedly continuing to be used by approximately 1 billion active devices every month when compared to 400 million active devices on Windows 11 on a monthly basis.

Why is Microsoft adding the Copilot expansion on Windows 10?

Microsoft has seen an additional 1 billion users as an untapped market for the Copilot expansion in order to integrate the Copilot feature into Windows 10 is a natural next step for the tech giant, the report further stated.

The Copilot is an AI assistant for Windows 11 OS for laptops which was launched in the beta version, in August (2023) and officially in September (2023).

Meanwhile, Microsoft started rolling out the next major update to its latest Windows 11 PC operating system with additional new features.

The main change in the new Windows 11 update (version 23H2) includes the name change of Microsoft Teams to ‘Chat’.

In an official blog post, Microsoft posted, "Chat is now Microsoft Teams (free) and is pinned by default to the taskbar," VP of programme management for Windows servicing and delivery, John Cable.”

Inputs from IANS

