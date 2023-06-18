Microsoft STOPS making new Xbox One games: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Xbox

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer be developing new games for Xbox One consoles, focusing instead on the current generation of hardware. Matt Booty, Microsoft's game studio chief, confirmed this decision, stating that their teams have moved on to "Gen 9," referring to the current hardware cycle. While ongoing games like Minecraft will continue to receive support on older consoles, no internal teams will be working on new titles for them.

To maintain support for Xbox One Gen 8 users, Microsoft will leverage its streaming cloud technology, allowing them to play Gen 9 games. This approach ensures continued accessibility and availability for Xbox One users.

Image Source : PIXABAYXbox

In April, Microsoft implemented restrictions on running game emulations on the Xbox Series X and Series S, signalling a shift towards prioritizing the latest hardware capabilities.

Last month, the company introduced a new Friend Referral program for Xbox Game Pass. This program allows Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members to give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial. However, the trial can only be redeemed by friends who are new to Game Pass.

Microsoft's decision to focus on Gen 9 hardware aligns with its commitment to advancing gaming experiences and leveraging new technologies. While Xbox One users will still receive ongoing support for existing games, the shift in focus underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of gaming on their latest consoles.

Inputs from IANS

