Follow us on Image Source : FILE Post and Spill: Two new Twitter alternatives debut on iOS

Post, a publisher-focused alternative to Twitter, has recently launched its iOS application. The social platform, Spill, created by a team of former Twitter employees, has also made its debut with an invite-only beta version available on the App Store.

Post, which entered beta shortly after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, aims to revolutionize how people consume news on social media. According to TechCrunch, the app offers three different feeds for users to explore: following, explore, and news. The news tab presents a stream of new articles from the Post's publishing partners. While headlines and article previews are free to view, users need to make microtransactions using "points" to access the full articles within the Post app.

ALSO READ: Meta allows 10-year-olds to use Quest VR headsets: Know more

At present, publishers receive 100% of the earnings generated from these micropayments. However, this revenue-sharing arrangement may change in the future as Post seeks to generate its own profits. The company stated in a press release that premium publishers are currently experiencing an average of $30 CPM equivalents for paid content, as well as an average of $1.3 CPM equivalent from tips for free content.

On a separate note, Spill, the new social platform, has launched an invite-only beta version on the App Store. Spill distinguishes itself as a visually-focused microblogging service with a multimedia approach reminiscent of Tumblr. Users will find a feed displaying recent posts from the accounts they follow, alongside algorithmically curated content.

ALSO READ: New Twitter CEO suspends PlainSite and founder's accounts, sparking free speech concerns

With these two platforms entering the social media landscape, there is an increased focus on alternative approaches to content consumption and engagement. Post's emphasis on publisher-focused news delivery, coupled with its microtransaction model, seeks to reshape the way news is accessed and monetized. On the other hand, Spill aims to capture users' attention with its visually appealing and algorithmically curated multimedia posts.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News