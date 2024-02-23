Microsoft rolls out generative AI-powered eraser for its Windows Photos app: Here's what it does

Follow us on Image Source : WINDOWS Windows

Microsoft has rolled out a new editing tool for its Photos app. The all-new Generative erase tool allows users to fix and remove unwanted elements from their images such as background objects or miscellaneous visual clutter.

Windows previously had a similar feature known as the Spot fix tool that can remove part of an image. The same tool has now been overhauled by the company with generative AI and is now known as Generative erase in the Photos app. Compared to Spot fix, the newly launched tool can create more realistic results after removing unwanted objects from the images. The tool also works seamlessly for large areas, as per the company's claim.

Interested users can try out the new tool in the Photos app. They need to go to Edit Image and select the Erase option. After that, they can brush over the objects or areas they want to remove. Users can also adjust the brush size to get the right level of precision.

The Generative erase tool is rolling out to Windows Insiders in all channels including Windows Insiders on Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel. Interested users need to update their app to version number 2024.11020.21001.0 or higher to use this feature.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released a new update for its Edge Browser. The new update aims to fix a problem that was taking Chrome tabs and data without permission. The company said that the Edge browser has a feature, which allows it to import data from other browsers with the user’s consent but the feature was not working as desired across various devices. Microsoft has now resolved the issue and the setting for controlling automatic data import is working correctly.

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox browser recently commissioned researchers to investigate Microsoft's tactics and their impact on consumers. The report revealed how Microsoft promotes its own browser, Edge, within the Windows operating system, making it challenging for users to choose other browsers. Mozilla expressed concern about this behaviour, especially for independent browsers like Firefox. These browsers rely on operating systems provided by competing browser vendors.

