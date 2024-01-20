Microsoft launches free reading coach tool: What it offers?

Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
Microsoft is offering a free AI-powered Reading Coach app to help learners improve reading skills with personalised practice sessions.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2024 13:06 IST
microsoft, microsoft reading tool, microsoft latest update, microsoft new tool, technology, tech
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Microsoft has launched a new tool named "Reading Coach," designed to enhance the reading skills of learners. The tool is accessible for free to users with a Microsoft account and is available on the web or as a Windows App. Microsoft's goal is to make "Reading Coach" widely available for learners to use on their preferred devices at home or school.

AI-Powered Learning

Employing artificial intelligence (AI), the tool delivers personalised feedback to users, aiding them in improving their reading scores and pronunciation. During extended reading sessions, the AI identifies words that readers frequently misspell or misunderstand. Students can actively engage with the tool by selecting prompts that dynamically alter the storyline as they progress through the program.

Teacher Integration and Accessibility

Microsoft is actively working to assist teachers in seamlessly integrating Reading Coach into their lessons. Integration with popular Learning Management Systems (LMS), including Canvas, is in progress and expected to be available in late Spring 2024. This initiative aims to simplify the process for educators to create Reading Coach practice assignments.

Expanded Features for Education Platforms

Microsoft has also introduced additional features for Teams for Education and Microsoft Reflect, which will be accessible to all education customers at no extra cost later this year. These tools offer efficient content generation, covering reading passages, comprehension questions, rubrics, assignment instructions, and more. 

The 'Classwork' feature in Teams is structured to help educators manage their curriculum by organising various class resources such as assignments, files, links, channels, and class notebook pages.

LimeChat, Microsoft partners to launch new AI chatbot for e-commerce support

Microsoft becomes world's most valuable company overtaking Apple

Microsoft Copilot Pro launched to bring AI-powered Office features | All you need to know

Non-consensual deepfake porn surfaces at the top of Google and Bing search results | Report

