Instagram's 'nighttime nudges' feature helps reduce the time teens spend on the app: Know how it works

Meta is taking steps to promote healthy social media usage among teenagers by introducing nighttime nudges for Instagram and enhancing content control measures to ensure a more secure digital space for young users.

January 19, 2024
Image Source : META BLOGPOST Instagram introduces "nighttime nudges" feature for teenagers

What is Instgaram's Nighttime Nudges Feature: Meta, formerly known as Facebook, introduced a new feature named "nighttime nudges" to help teens manage their time on Instagram. This feature aims to remind teenagers when they have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram late at night.

Prioritising Sleep for Teens

Recognising the significance of sleep, especially for young individuals, Meta shared in a blog post that these nighttime nudges will appear when teens engage with features like Reels or Direct Messages during late hours. The reminders will encourage them to acknowledge the time and consider closing the app for a healthier sleep routine.

Enhanced Content Control for Teens

In addition to the new feature, Meta announced a commitment to hide more types of age-inappropriate content for teenagers on both Instagram and Facebook. The company is aligning its actions with expert guidance and automatically placing teens into the most restrictive content control setting.

Expanding Content Control Measures

The company clarified that this strict content control setting was already applied for new teens joining Instagram and Facebook. Now, the company is extending this setting to teenagers who are already active users of these social media platforms. This move aims to create a safer online environment for young users, in line with expert recommendations.

New Features for WhatsApp Channels 

Furthermore, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently announced new features for WhatsApp Channels. These include the ability to create polls, share status updates, post voice updates, and have multiple admins.

One of the noteworthy new features is the ability to share voice updates, which has become quite popular. Another addition is the ability for Channels to conduct polls, giving users an interactive way to share their opinions.

