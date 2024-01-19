Direct-to-Mobile Service: Can you soon watch videos on your phone without a SIM card?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In a major development, the government is gearing up to launch a direct-to-mobile service which will allow users to watch videos on their phones even without a SIM card. This groundbreaking technology is a collaborative effort between IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

How It Works?

Similar to listening to songs through FM radio without the internet, this technology enables mobile users to access their favourite TV channels and shows without the need for the internet or data. It operates on the concept of using existing terrestrial broadcasting communication infrastructure.

City-Wide Testing

The government plans to initiate trials for this direct-to-mobile technology in 19 cities across the country. The reserved 470-582 MHz spectrum band will be utilised for the testing phase. The technology aims to alleviate the load on mobile networks, potentially reducing video buffering and enhancing internet speed.

Benefits for Users

According to PTI, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apoorva Chandra highlighted that upon successful implementation, this service could decrease video traffic on 5G networks by 25 to 30 per cent. This improvement would contribute to faster internet connectivity which will promote digital evolution and content delivery within the country.

Reaching the Unconnected

Chandra mentioned that the direct-to-mobile service holds particular significance for the 8 to 9 crore homes in India without a television. Currently, out of 280 million households in the country, only 190 million have a TV. With approximately 80 crore smartphone users, constituting 69 per cent of video content consumers, this technology aims to bridge the gap and offer seamless video access.

Technology Origin

Developed by the Sankhya Lab at IIT Kanpur, the direct-to-mobile technology not only promises improved video access but also has the potential to reduce data transmission and access costs.

Inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Redmi 13C 5G: Affordable 5G marvel or mediocre choice? Check out now

ALSO READ | Special solar boat to sail in Saryu River as Ayodhya prepares for Ram Mandir ceremony | All you need to know