X rolls out audio and video calls for premium Android users: All details here

Audio-Video Call on X: Elon Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter and now called X, is launching a new feature allowing Android users to make audio and video calls directly from the app. The feature will be accessible after updating the app, as shared by X engineer Enrique in a post on Friday. However, it's worth noting that this feature is exclusively available for premium users.

To use or deactivate audio and video calling, users can navigate to Settings, then Privacy and Safety, and finally Direct Messages. Within these settings, users can specify who can call them from three options: people in their address book, people they follow, and verified users. Users have the flexibility to choose multiple options from these selections.

The rollout of this feature aligns with X's efforts to enhance user experience and communication within the platform. It aims to provide a convenient way for Android users to connect through audio and video calls directly from the app.

Earlier in the month, X introduced a new basic paid tier specifically designed for verified organizations. Priced at $200 per month or $2,000 per year, this tier offers a gold check-mark badge and several other benefits. It is tailored for smaller businesses which offer subscribers ad credits and priority support to facilitate accelerated growth on the X platform.

Furthermore, X has obtained a money transmitter license from Utah, becoming the 15th state in the US to approve the license. As part of exploring payment features integration, this approval has been granted.

