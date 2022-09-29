Microsoft brings new Outlook for Windows for office insiders- Know the new features

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft has rolled out a new Outlook for Windows for the entire Office Insider community. The new Outlook for Windows will make the desktop email more like the web version. ALSO READ: Google Search will let you translate the local news directly: Know-how

The Outlook for Windows has been designed to provide a contemporary yet familiar Outlook experience for the users which will helps the users to improvize their personal productivity and email organisation for users. ALSO READ: Nothing set to launch the new ear (stick) soon- Everything you need to know

Margie Clinton, Group Product Manager for Outlook said that members of the Office Insiders community on Current Channel (Preview) will begin to have access and be able to explore the new Outlook for Windows as we roll it out to the community. ALSO READ: OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

In a statement, Clinton said: "In the coming weeks, this experience will also be made available for Windows Insiders using a similar toggle within the Windows Mail app."

In addition to numerous performance improvements, it will help users add personal Outlook.com, Hotmail, or Windows Live email accounts to the new Outlook for Windows.

"Now you can save time with the Quick Steps feature, which shows personalised triage actions that you can use repeatedly to keep your inbox clean and organised, and newsletters or important files in easy reach," said Microsoft.

The users can adjust the width of columns in the calendar and customise how much space to give each day.

Microsoft has also added a simplified Ribbon to improve the interface, alongside dynamic calendar column widths.

In the future, the users will be able to access multiple email inboxes and calendars (including both work and personal) in the same Outlook experience, just as they can today in Outlook mobile.

It will also have support for third-party email accounts in Outlook for Windows, including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud and more.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News