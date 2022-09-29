Nothing set to launch the new ear (stick) soon- Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing ear (stick)

Nothing, a UK-based tech startup company made a lot of noise with the launch of its flagship smartphone Phone (1), which was launched in July this year. After the success of two products in the global market, Nothing is set to launch another pair of wireless earbuds as the company teased the upcoming TWS named ear (Stick).

As per the official website of Nothing, the new teaser states that the company is set to launch a new ear (stick) soon- but the date has not been revealed yet. The banner shows a girl wearing an earbud and using a stick which looks similar to lipstick.

The website has also written, “Made not to be felt. Ergonomically shaped. Supremely comfortable. Delivered in a unique case. Stay tuned.”

As the company teased, we can predict that the company is looking forward to bringing in another unique-looking earbud for the users. With the teaser banner and images, the website also states: "Tech gets in the way too often. Of what we want to experience. Ear (stick)takes away those walls.”

The website further stated: “Feather. light. Supremely comfortable ergonomic design."

The teaser images further confirm that the ear (stick) will have a cylindrical-shaped charging case which certainly is unique—unlike the square and transparent case of the ear (1). Nothing claims that the new design of the case will help the user to slide the new ear (stick) into the pocket easily. Also, similar to other products from the company, the Nothing ear (stick) will come with a semi-transparent look.

Last year in 2021, Nothing launched the ear (1) TWS which received a great response from the users. The earbud's main attraction was the transparent body cover and the earbuds which were transparent and come with a unique design indeed- which was not seen by any known brand ever before.

Yesterday, Nothing rolled out a new update to improvise the camera performance of the Phone (1), and also stated that they take the feedback of the customers seriously.

