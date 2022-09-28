Nothing releases a new OS update to improvise camera performance

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has reportedly rolled out a new update- OS 1.1.4 which claims to deliver key optimisations that helps the dual 50 MP camera of Phone (1) to reach its full potential. ALSO READ: TECNO POP 6 Pro launched at Rs 6,099: Discounts, features and more

Here are the things which a Nothing Phone (1) user will experience, post updating the smartphone:

Users will find a new option to add a Nothing-themed watermark to the camera app

It will improvise the ultra-wide camera colour calibration and increase colour consistency between main and ultra-wide sensors

A new motion detection algorithm was added for improved stability when shooting moving objects

Increased shooting speed when using HDR in ultra-wide mode

Night mode shots are true-to-life with increased colour accuracy

Sharper, more naturally bright portraits are shot on the front camera

Beyond that, the new OS 1.1.4 update further includes the following features:

New option to flip the 3-button navigation bar.

Now supports LHDC high-definition audio.

How did the new update improvise the system performance?

It updated to September Security Patch

Reduced battery consumption for Always On Display and other use cases

Improved thermal performance

New UI for system updates

improved Face Unlock algorithm

Additional general bug fixes

The company has been rolling out a number of updates to the Phone (1) and in August itself, Nothing fine-tuned the software for sharper clarity for the display and improved colour fidelity. Shots made with the Glyph lighting were automatically adjusted to their optimal colour and brightness. Also, the tech company improved the quality of the front camera of the Phone (1) with clarity and quickened processing time in Night Mode and HDR.

Nothing has stated that they have been closely monitoring the feedback of the customers and have already released four system updates since the device got launched in the market- which has improvised the camera quality, and battery life, along with a number of new features.

Nothing has stated that they are working on releasing the Nothing OS based on the Android 13 update on their flagship smartphone, where the beta version of the Android update will be released by the end of the year, and the full release will take place by early 2023.

