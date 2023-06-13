Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Microsoft empowers Skype with AI capabilities and advanced translation features

In its latest update, Microsoft has introduced AI capabilities and enhanced translation features into Skype, making the communication platform more versatile. The update, marked as version 8.99.76.102 for Insiders, introduces a range of new features alongside reliability fixes.

One of the notable additions is the integration of real-time weather conditions directly within Skype on desktop platforms. Users can now check accurate weather updates in their location by simply clicking on the weather icon, which opens a comprehensive weather webpage for more detailed information.

Furthermore, Microsoft has taken steps to differentiate between Skype-to-Skype calls and Skype-to-phone calls. The Calls tab now enables the initiation of Skype-to-Skype calls and the creation of Skype links.

Meanwhile, the Phone tab offers easy access to various calling features, including Skype Number, credit balance, international call subscriptions, and credit recharge options.

Another addition is the introduction of interactive Bing chat prompts. Users can now tap on any Bing chat prompt within a 1:1 chat to engage in a Bing conversation and submit their chosen prompt. These prompts are shuffled randomly after each interaction and upon each Skype client startup, This feature is available on all platforms.

Additionally, the update includes the Bing toolbox into Skype, located in the top right corner of the Bing 1:1 chat. This toolbox provides examples of Bing usage scenarios, covering areas such as education, social media, travel, creativity, entertainment, language, sports, and technology.

First-time users will be pleased to discover that immediate access to Bing chats is now available, eliminating any waitlist restrictions. Furthermore, the Contacts tab has also been streamlined for enhanced convenience, with Skype Contacts taking the lead followed by the rest of the user's contacts.

