Nothing sets July 11 as launch date for Phone (2) in India: Know everything

Nothing, a London-based consumer electronics brand has announced that its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, Phone (2), will be launched in India on July 11. Earlier, the company also stated that the second smartphone will also be available to purchase in the US for the first time.

The company has revealed that Phone (2) will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that boasts an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data compared to the ISP used in Nothing's previous smartphone, Phone (1). This promises improved camera capabilities and enhanced photography experiences for users.

The company has also emphasized its commitment to manufacturing the smartphone in India, catering specifically to Indian consumers. The company has prioritized eco-friendly practices, including recycled and plastic-free packaging, renewable energy usage, and an extended product lifespan.

To further underline its eco-conscious approach, Nothing has obtained certification from SGS_SA, a Swiss multinational firm specializing in inspection, verification, testing, and certification services. The certified carbon footprint of Phone (2) stands at 53.45 kg, more than 5 kg lower than its predecessor, Phone (1).

Remarkably, despite performance enhancements such as a 200 mAh larger battery and a 0.15-inch bigger screen, the smartphone has managed to reduce its environmental impact.

The company's first product, Ear (1), was received well. Following its success, the company's smartphone product Phone (1) was launched in July 2022. As the anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the release of Nothing's Phone (2).

The company's goal is to create an extraordinary product that exceeds the expectations of tech enthusiasts, offering a premium smartphone experience while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

