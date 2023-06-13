Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Photos rolls out new editing features for 'Google One' subscribers on web

Google has recently introduced new editing features to its photo-sharing and storage service, Google Photos. These features, including Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, and Dynamic, are exclusively available to subscribers of Google One, the company's cloud storage service when accessing the service on the web.

Google Photos announced via a tweet from its official account on Monday, revealing the arrival of Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Colour Pop, HDR, and Sky suggestions for Google One members on the web. This update allows users to edit their photos directly from their computers.

"Starting today, Google One members will begin to see extra editing features on devices with 4 GB RAM and an updated browser. Originally limited to mobile apps, you can now use many of the enhanced editing features on your computer," the company mentioned on its support page.

The Portrait Light feature enables users to adjust the position and brightness of the light in portraits, on the other hand, Portrait Blur allows users to adjust the background blur, adding depth and focus to the subject of the photo.

The company's support page further explains that users can click on the Sky option to choose from various palettes and modify the color and contrast of the sky in their photos.

In addition to these features, Google Photos now also offers HDR (High Dynamic Range), which enhances the brightness and contrast across the entire image.

Notably, back in March of this year, the company introduced the Magic Eraser tool, which is accessible to all Pixel phone users and any Google One subscriber, including those on iOS devices. The Magic Eraser tool is designed to detect and remove distractions from photos, such as photobombers or unwanted power lines.

