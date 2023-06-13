Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp beta for Windows now supports screen-sharing in video calls

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), is introducing a new screen-sharing feature for video calls, on the Windows beta version. According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta testers can now share the content of their screen during video calls by selecting the designated option in the video call control panel.

When users activate the screen-sharing feature, they have the choice to share either a specific window or their entire screen with all participants in the video call. Additionally, users can also share their screen content with participants using mobile devices.

Currently, the screen-sharing feature is exclusively available to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for Windows. However, it is expected to gradually roll out to more users in the coming days, as per the report.

In addition to the screen-sharing functionality, WhatsApp has recently introduced other updates to its Windows beta version. Last week, it was reported that a crop tool was added to the drawing editor within the app. This feature enables users to conveniently crop images directly within the WhatsApp interface, eliminating the need to switch to external editing tools.

The built-in crop tool empowers users to edit and adjust their images without leaving the app, streamlining the overall image editing process and enhancing the user experience.

Furthermore, the company is also introducing a redesigned emoji keyboard to selected beta testers on the Android platform. the redesigned keyboard offers users an enhanced experience with wider visibility. By scrolling the keyboard upwards, users can access a broader view of the emojis.

Not only does the redesigned emoji keyboard offer improved scrolling functionality, but it also includes redesigned tabs for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections.

