Michael Mignano, co-founder of Anchor and Spotify's podcasting tech chief, resigns

Michael Mignano, who was the co-founder of Anchor and tech chief of Spotify’s podcasting for almost three years has resigned last week. Spotify confirmed the news on Monday and Michael is now serving the notice period which will last till June end.

This has been the second big news from Spotify as the other high-profile departures have taken place in the podcasting business segment of the platform. Last month, there was another news which broke out stating that the head of studios and video Courtney Holt will be leaving the platform soon. Hold was the one who cracked the blockbuster deals with Joe Rogan and the Obamas. Also, Gimlet Media director- Lydia Polgreen announced her departure in April as she heads on to join The New York Times.

Mignano was the one amongst others who ideated the DIY podcast distributor Anchor in 2015. Spotify brought Mignano into the organisation as a top podcast tech czar, whose responsibility was to oversee the extensive podcast growth and expansion into live audio.

Although Anchor is yet to get on a major audio star at the time and it has been one of the most used podcasts hosting platforms.