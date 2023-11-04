Meta empowers creators to launch instant games directly on Facebook: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Creators gain direct publishing access for instant games on Facebook

Meta's New Feature: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has introduced an innovative distribution model for Instant Games (IG), offering developers the opportunity to publish their games directly to Facebook users, even during the early stages of development. This move marks a significant shift from previous Quality Guidelines, which often prevented early-stage games from being accessible on the platform.

Direct Launch for Early-Stage Games

Meta announced this transformative initiative, outlining its commitment to create a pathway for Instant Games developers on Facebook to release their games directly to users, regardless of their developmental phase. Historically, early-stage games struggled to meet Quality Guidelines, but this new approach removes such barriers which provide developers with a wider reach.

Play Lab Tier

As part of the new distribution model, Meta is introducing the Play Lab tier. This tier caters to games that may not have passed the Quality Review in the past. It offers these games a platform to go live which enables them to acquire users, gather valuable feedback, and experiment with different aspects of their games. This opens doors for developers to enhance their creations while engaging with users.

In addition to the Play Lab tier, Meta is also introducing the Play Tab tier, designed for higher-quality and high-performing games. Games in this tier will be distributed across Facebook's organic discovery experiences and will be available for promotion in editorial units. This tier aims to spotlight and support games that have proven to be of exceptional quality and popularity.

Hosting on the Facebook Play Platform

Games within the Play Lab tier will be hosted on the Facebook Play platform but will not be featured on the company's organic discovery or editorial surfaces. Despite this, they will still have the opportunity to create game pages and expand their player base through paid user acquisition, social discovery, and community building.

New "Facebook Stories API"

In addition to the Instant Games distribution model, Meta has introduced a "Facebook Stories API" (Application Programming Interface). This API empowers developers, creators, and brands to create and share Facebook Stories directly from third-party desktop or web applications.

