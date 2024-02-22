Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Instagram creator marketplace expands to new markets, including India: How to use it?

Meta has reportedly started testing new machine learning-based recommendations which use Instagram data for helping brands to discover creators who are the best fit for their campaigns.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 18:52 IST
instagram, instagram update, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : FILE Instagram creator marketplace expands to new markets, including India

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) said that the social media giant is expanding Instagram's creator marketplace to eight new markets, including India. The decision has been taken to help more brands and creators to work together on partnerships. The creator marketplace is a tool for brands and creators which will help to connect and collaborate around partnership opportunities.

The tech giant began testing the creator marketplace in the US in 2022.

In a blog post Meta said, "Over the next few weeks, we plan to invite creators and brands based in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Japan, India and Brazil to join Instagram’s creator marketplace. Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China."

Moreover, Meta has also started testing new machine learning-based recommendations that use Instagram data to help brands discover creators who are the best fit for their campaigns.

Eligible brands can access these recommendations over the coming months on Instagram’s creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite.

"Instagram’s creator marketplace can help brands easily find relevant creators for any kind of collaboration, but one of the most powerful is partnership ads," Meta stated.

Meanwhile, Meta has said that it will not proactively suggest political content to users by default on Instagram and Threads.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced the change in a Threads post and said that users will still see political content from accounts they follow, but the apps will no longer "proactively amplify" such posts.

ALSO READ: Blue Aadhaar for kids: What it is, how to apply, know everything about it

Inputs from IANS

