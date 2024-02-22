Blue Aadhaar for kids: What it is, how to apply, know everything about it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Blue Aadhaar for kids

Aadhaar, a vital KYC document for every Indian, has extended its reach to children with 'Baal Aadhaar', which ensures seamless documentation and enrollment from babyhood. Here is everything you need to know about the new document for infants.

Blue Aadhaar: Purpose

UIDAI has introduced the distinctive blue-coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' letter for children under the age of 5 years. It highlights the importance of updating the biometrics upon turning 5 to maintain the validity.

Enrolment process for children under 5 years: Easy steps

Here are some simple yet direct steps to book an appointment online for a child's Aadhaar card, to ensure a smooth process from start to finish.

How to book an appointment online for Baal Aadhaar

Access the UIDAI website

Now navigate to the appointment booking section

Choose 'Child Aadhaar'

There, add necessary details, and ensure that the details are accurate.

Enter your child's information

Once, all the details are fulfilled, now proceed to Aadhaar Seva Kendra and reach the convenient appointment slot.

How to apply Blue Aadhaar offline at Seva Kendra?

Here are the steps to follow your child's Blue Aadhaar offline, ensuring compliance with documentation requirements for a smooth enrollment process.

Visiting an Enrollment Center which is located near Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Permanent Enrollment Center.

There, inform the officials about your intention to enrol your child for a Blue Aadhaar card.

Fill out the Aadhaar enrollment form keeping all the details tracked.

Prepare the necessary documents like- proof of parentage, address proof and birth certificate.

Submit the document to the officials with the complete form and requisite documentation for processing.

Essential Documents and Preparations

Make sure that you have the following documents and information already handy, before proceeding with the Blue Aadhaar enrollment:

Your Aadhaar card: As proof that you are the parent.

Child's birth certificate: A proof of the birth and identity of your child.

Address proof: A passport, ration card, electricity bill, and more.

Passport-sized photos of your child: This is optional, but helpful if the center's photo service is unavailable. It is good to be ready.

Facilitating seamless enrollment for children

By introducing 'Baal Aadhaar', UIDAI looks forward to streamlining the Aadhaar enrollment process for children, providing a foundational identity document from the early stages of life.

