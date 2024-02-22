iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India with dual chip and 50MP camera: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India

iQOO has finally launched the new Neo 9 Pro smartphone which comes with dual chip and 50-megapixel camera in India. The smartphone will be available in two variants- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 34,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage which is priced at Rs 36,999. The sale for the smartphone will start today for pre-booking via Amazon India and iQOO e-store.

From March onwards, an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 33,999 for sale.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options:

Fiery Red

Conqueror Black.

In a statement, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India said, "Designed for the dynamic needs of today's tech-savvy generation, the Neo series embodies high performance and cutting-edge gaming capabilities."

According to the company, it's a power-packed device that comes equipped with dual chip power -- runs on the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform along with SuperComputing Chip Q1 that boosts and accelerates the smartphone’s performance, provides immersive gaming experience and seamless connectivity.

Ranjit Babu, Director, of Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, "With cutting-edge technology and attractive offers, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be an irresistible offering. Customers will get access to various bank offers, options of no-cost EMI and other launch benefits."

The Neo 9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED display with 1260 × 2800 resolution. It comes powered by a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge technology support that helps charge 50 per cent battery in just 11 minutes, the company said.

In addition, users will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

