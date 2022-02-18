Learn to delete the Advertising ID on an Android Device

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Delete Advertising ID on Android

If you are an android user, or if you have any android users around you, you must have witnessed them complaining about the annoying advertisements which keep popping up while using various applications. All this happens because of the Advertising ID on Android devices, which is used for advertising purposes on almost every Android device. This feature is powered by Google Play and is used for monetizing purposes- helping the android application makers to make money out of it.

The android applications and advertisers use the Advertising ID to identify the activities of users. Post tracking the activity, the informational stats are used to deliver the personalized advertisements on the device, accordingly to the choices and preferences, which the user has clicked or browsed earlier.

Advertising ID started with Android 12 where users had the option to delete the same, so that the function could not be used anymore by advertisers or the app developers. In the previous versions of the Android operating system, the OS use to provide only the resetting of the ID and not disable the entire feature.

As per the sources, it is stated that Google might plan to add an option to delete the feature, but when, is still a question and speculations are being made.



As per the update of Google Play services in the latter part of 2021, the advertising ID is stated to be removed when a user will opt-out the personalized advertising ID which us under the Android Settings option of a smart device.

The new Google Play services will runs on Android 12 OS and will expand to affect apps which are running on all Android devices with the support of Google Play, which will start from April, this year.

How to Delete the Android Advertising ID

Here are the steps you need to follow in order to delete the Advertising ID on Android. Also learn how to make a new ID at any time after deleting it by following the below steps: