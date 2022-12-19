Monday, December 19, 2022
     
Lava launches X3 smartphone at Rs 6,999: Know everything

Lava has come up with a new X3 smartphone which features a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Priced at Rs 6,999, the handset will go on sale from from December 20 onwards from the official website of the company.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 19, 2022 16:22 IST
Lava
Image Source : LAVA Lava X3

Lava, a domestic smartphone manufacturer has launched a new budget-friendly handset 'X3'- a new addition to the 'X' series. The new smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which could be expanded further by up to 512 GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in three colours- Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue. The device could be booked from the company's official website from December 20 onwards.

The new Lava X3 comes with (6.5 inches) display and a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The handset runs on the Android 12 Go operating system. 

On the camera front, the device is equipped with an 8MP dual AI rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP front shooter. The smartphone's camera offers various modes which will allow users to explore features like AI Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, AR Stickers, GIF, QR Scanner and Timelapse, according to the company.

The smartphone also comes equipped with a rear fingerprint scanner for easy unlocking of the device. And on the battery front, the device is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery, dual 4G SIM support, and a Type C charging port.

Last month, Lava launched another budget-friendly smartphone -- Blaze NXT, with a premium glass back and octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, priced at Rs 9,299.

