Itel S24 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Itel has launched a new smartphone in India. The new Itel S24 is the latest budget offering from the company. The smartphone is a new addition to Itel’s S series in India, which also includes the S23. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support, a Dynamic bar, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Itel S24 India Price and availability

The Itel S24 is available in Dawn white and Starry Black colours. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for sale via Amazon and in retail stores by the last week of April. Interested buyers can also avail Itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs 999 free with the smartphone.

Itel S24 specifications

The Itel S24 smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 13-based Itel OS 13. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with 720x1,612 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 ISOCELL sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, alongside a QVGA depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

The Itel S24 comes with the Dynamic Bar feature, which displays battery charging details, incoming call alerts, and more around the front camera cutout. The device also has dual DTS speakers and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, and a USB Type-C port.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, which delivers up to five hours of gaming and up to 7.5 hours of video consumption, as per the company.

