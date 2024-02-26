iQoo Z9 5G India launch in March: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO TWITTER iQoo Z9 5G

iQoo is gearing up to launch its new smartphone in India. The upcoming iQoo Z9 5G will be a new addition to iQoo’s Z series lineup in India. The company has also created a dedicated microsite for the same on the iQoo India website and Amazon. Here are all the details that you need to know.

iQoo Z9 5G India price and availability (expected)

iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India on March 12 and is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon, iQoo’s official website, and leading retail stores.

iQoo Z9 5G specifications (expected)

iQoo has teased the design and some specifications of its upcoming iQoo Z9 smartphone via microsite on Amazon and iQoo’s official website. As per the available information, the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensite 7200 SoC.

The smartphone will also feature a dual-rear camera setup and will be equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation, as per the company.

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming device will be equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation support. The upcoming smartphone is likely to feature 8GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, iQoo recently launched its Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone comes with a dual chip and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform along with SuperComputing Chip Q1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro is available in two variants- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 34,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs 36,999.

It features a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED display with 1260 × 2800 resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge technology.

