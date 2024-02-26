MWC 2024: Honor unveils MagicBook Pro 16, Pad 9 at the event: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Pad 9

Honor has unveiled its new laptop and tablet at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. The newly launched Honor MagicBook Pro 16 and the Honor Pad 9 were unveiled on Sunday. Some of the highlights of Honor MagicBook Pro 16 include an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. On the other hand, Honor Pad 9 features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Honor MagicBook Pro 16 and Honor Pad 9 price and availability

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 is available in two colour options: White and Purple. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the newly launched laptop but the laptop will debut in the Chinese market first followed by its global release in the second quarter of 2024, as per the information shared by the company.

On the other hand, Honor Pad 9 is available in two colour options: Cyan Lake and Space Gray. The tablet with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage starts at GBP 299.9 (roughly Rs. 31,499) in the UK. The newly launched tablet is also offered with the keyboard attachment for GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs. 36,748). Honor Pad 9 is currently available for sale in China, Saudi Arabia, and selected European countries via the Honor website.

Honor MagicBook Pro 16 specifications

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H with six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power efficient cores. It also has a GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU and runs the Windows 11 operating system.

The newly launched laptop features a 16-inch display with 3072 x 1920 pixels resolution,100 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB wide colour gamut support, and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

The laptop packs a host of AI features such as Smart Picture Search, Smart Document Summary, Text Comprehension, AI Subtitle, and Magic Text.

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 features six speakers, with four woofers and two tweeters. It is the world's first spatial audio laptop on a Windows-based PC, as per the company’s claim. The laptop packs a 75Wh battery, which offers up to 12 hours of battery life, as per the company’s claim.

Honor Pad 9 specifications

The Honor Pad 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. For connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

ALSO READ: MWC 2024: Samsung unveils its Galaxy Ring at the event: Here's what we know so far