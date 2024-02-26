MWC 2024: Samsung unveils its Galaxy Ring at the event: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG NEWSROOM Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung has showcased its Samsung Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company shared some details of its upcoming smart ring in a session held today. The ring was placed in a large display and was not available to try on. The upcoming smart ring from the company will be available in three different colour options.

In addition to the smart ring, the company also introduced its Samsung Health platform, which will play an important role in wearable devices in tracking health vitals and offering insights to users.

“As part of this portfolio, Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform — Samsung Health,” Samsung wrote in a newsroom post on Sunday.

The company is yet to reveal more details of its upcoming smart ring but as per the images, the smart ring will come in a dark metallic body with sensors placed on the inner side of the ring. Samsung Galaxy Ring was first unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in January. However, there is still no information on its launch date.

As per the company, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be introduced as a new health form factor and will be connected to the company’s Health platform. The smart ring is expected to offer a host of sensors including sleep monitoring tracker, and other fitness-tracking capabilities. It is likely to get a blood pressure monitoring feature.

Meanwhile, Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker in India. The newly launched tracker comes with a larger screen, a longer battery life, and a few new features. The fitness tracker comes with a 4cm AMOLED display with 256 x 402 pixels resolution. It has Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and weighs 36.8 g.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy AI coming to Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, more with One UI 6.1 update next month