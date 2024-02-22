Samsung Galaxy AI coming to Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, more with One UI 6.1 update next month

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG GALAXY AI Samsung Galaxy AI

Samsung has announced that the company will soon release its Galaxy AI features for older generations of the smartphones. Selected devices including Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series will receive the galaxy AI features with the One UI 6.1 update. The roll out of the said update is expected to begin by the end of March.

The company aims to widespread the adoption of its Galaxy AI with this update. This update will enhance Samsung users' mobile AI experience by combining on-device and cloud-based AI approach.

"Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible. This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile experience Business at Samsung Electronics said while talking about the new update.

The upcoming One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy devices will be available for free. However, a subscription might be required after 2025. The update will offer a host of Galaxy AI features including ability to translate messages in 13 languages and fine-tune their tone with Chat Assist, real-time voice and text translation during phone calls with Live Translate, Interpreter for on-screen text translation for face-to-face conversations among others.

The update also brings AI features previously exclusive to the S24 series, such as live translation, generative photo and video editing, and Circle to Search by Google. Galaxy AI tools also allow users to edit photos with ease and flexibility. It allows users to resize, reposition, or realign objects with Generative Edit, or get editing suggestions from the app.

