Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be company's slimmest foldable smartphone: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next generation of clamshell smartphones later this year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which were launched in July 2023. The new generations of Samsung clamshell devices are expected to come with considerable upgrades over the current generation. As per a report available online, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be the slimmest clamshell smartphone from the company.

As per a report by Sammobile based on a post by an X user (formerly Twitter) who goes by the name RjeyTech, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will measure only 11mm when compared to Galaxy Z Fold 5, which measures 13.4mm when folded. The X post showed the hinge side of the clamshell handsets next to each other.

According to the report, the image is not a render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 but a modified image of the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 model. The image aimed to demonstrate the difference in the appearance of both devices. It is worth noting that some earlier reports have suggested that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come with a slimmer design.

The report notes that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a thickness of 11mm will be the slimmest smartphone from the company. Samsung is likely to use titanium in the frame of the Galaxy Z Fold similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to achieve the desired dimension without compromising on the structural integrity of the device. For instance, the thickness of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which comes with a titanium frame, measures 8.6mm when compared to the aluminium chassis-based Galaxy S23 Ultra, which measures 8.9mm.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy F15 5G in India on March 4 at 12PM. The smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces wider support for audio features including Auracast, 360 Audio, more