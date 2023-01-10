iQOO 11 to launch today at 12 noon: How to watch the live event?

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON iQOO

The iQOO 11 is officially launching today in the Indian market and it will be the first device of 2023 which will be powered by the flagshipped Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company has already shared the insights of the upcoming device on their official e-commerce partner- Amazon India where major specifications of the device have been displayed.

When is the launch scheduled?

The new iQOO smartphone is scheduled to launch today at 12 noon in India.

Where will the device be available for purchase?

Alike the previous iQOO devices, the new iQOO 11 smartphone will also be available for purchase on the Amazon portal.

How to live stream the iQOO 11 launch event?

People can visit the official YouTube channel of iQOO India at 12 noon today. Furthermore, the company has also stated that it will be offering a chance to win a free iQOO 11 device- all the fans have to do is to watch the launch event live.

About iQOO 11

The new iQOO device has partnered with the luxury automobile company BMW to launch a special edition of the flagshipped iQOO 11 devices- just like they did with the predecessor iQOO 9T Legend.

In association with BMW, the new iQOO 11’s back panel will feature a white finish with the distinct BMW's patented colour stripes of red, blue, and black.

On the design front, the device remains quite similar with minor tweaks to the rear camera module. The rear camera system will include a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The device will also come with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company has been using UFS 4.0 storage technology with a read speed of up to 4200Mbps. The new handset is said to be focused on charging and will support 120W wired charging capabilities, which claims to charge the new iQOO 11 from 0% to 50% within 8 minutes.

Latest Technology News