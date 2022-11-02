Instagram web update: Now upload your Stories from the web version- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram has updated its web interface to make the platform look more engaging and visually appealing to users. Although Adam Mosseri, the company chief has confirmed earlier that in 2022, they will be updating the Instagram platform for large-screen devices.

It has been further stated that iPad users will also get a better visual experience with the Safari browser (or Chrome browser too). However, the new interface has started rolling out to users, across the globe and has been made available to random users in limited regions at this point.

According to the report filed by The Verge, the new interface comes with a panel on the left (earlier it was on the top right corner). The panel further comes with existing tools like a direct message in the right upper corner, notifications and creating a new post.

Notably, the new layout of the panel will further come with new icons plus text, which has been designed for easier use and understanding of the exact functionalities on the platform. The story panel is on the top row just like it has been existing earlier on the platform.

Unlikely, I will have to mention that the new Instagram web client still doesn’t have a dedicated panel to view the Reels section on the platform- the main competitor of TikTok.

This is a must to mention that the new interface looks different from the UI of the app and one can access a host of editing tools and could even post stories from the web version. Although my desktop version is not accessible as per the information and mass rolling out, it is expected to update and work soon.

Just a couple of days back, Instagram faced a major outage for almost 2 hours, where users complained about being unable to access their accounts, being notified of the suspension of their accounts and even many of the users lost their followers. The bug was later fixed and the company accepted the glitch from their end and apologised.

