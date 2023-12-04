Infinix Smart 8 HD to launch in India at Rs 6,000 | All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix is all set to unleash the new budget-friendly smartphone in India, by launching the new ‘Smart 8 HD’. The device is expected to be priced under the budget of Rs 6,000- making it an ideal device to stand under this budget. The device has been registered on Flipkart, highlighting the launch date, which is December 8.

Expected features

The company states that the handset will feature cutting-edge technology and it will be a high-performing device with a 90Hz refresh rate- for a smoother and more responsive visual experience. The device will be powered by the UniSOC T606 processor and will come with 3GB RAM- and claims to deliver an impressive performance, with seamless multitasking for the users. Talking about the camera, the device will come with a 13-megapixel dual AI camera on the rear panel and it will further be accompanied by Quad LED lights and a Ring Flash. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel improved selfie shooter.

Inflinix stated that the device comes with an innovative MAGIC RING function which helps improve user interactions and gives it an ease of use. On the security front, the device will introduce the first-in-segment side-mounted fingerprint sensor for locking the device. Running on the Android 13 Go, and XOS 13, the new Smart 8 HD smartphone claims to have a user-friendly interface. The device is further backed by a 5000mAh battery, type-C charging port and Power Marathon technology.

The handset will be available in four colour variants- Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timer Black and Galaxy White. The device has been listed on Flipkart, and it states that the handset will go live on sale from December 8 onwards.

Talking about the budget smartphone, Tecno has also unveiled the new Spark Go (2024) which is priced at Rs 6,699, for the base model. The device is registered on Amazon stores and will go on sale from December 7 onwards from the same as well as from the other retail outlays.

ALSO READ: This new Airtel Prepaid plan gives you free Disney+ Hotstar subscription and unlimited 5G data | Deets here

Latest Technology News