Tecno Spark Go (2024) launched under Rs 7,000 | All details here

Tecno has unleashed the latest ‘easy budget’ smartphone and launched the new Spark Go (2024) in the Indian market. The handset is the latest addition to the Spark series and it is available at a price tag of Rs 6,699. The device will be sold from Amazon stores and other retail outlays of India from December 7 onwards.

Tecno Spark Go: Price and variants

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) debuted this year itself with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base model (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant). the new Spark Go (2024) is priced at Rs. 6,699 for the base model (3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage).

It is further stated that the company will come up with two other variants- 8GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage will be announced later (but the timeline has not been specified yet).

The handset is available in two colour options in India- Gravity Black and Mystery White.

Tecno Spark Go (2024)- Specifications

The device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display (720x1,612 pixels) and is protected with Panda screen protection. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset, the company has incorporated a Dynamic Port software feature which displays the notifications around the selfie camera cutout. The device will come equipped with 8GB RAM and runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) which is based HiOS 13. On the camera front, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an AI lens and dual flash. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The device comes with 128GB of internal storage and it has a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking as well. On the battery front, the device will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery and for music buffs, it will come with dual stereo speakers with DTS sound technology.

