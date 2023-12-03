How to buy an Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 40,000?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 15

Planning to buy the latest iPhone 15 but dropping the idea, again because of the price tag? Here we bring to you ideas which could help you buy the latest handset at a great discounted price. The e-commerce platforms are offering some tempting deals, specifically for existing iPhone users. If you smartly use the available offers on Amazon or Flipkart, then you could easily get the device for almost as little as Rs 40,000 (if you exchange your existing iPhone).

About the latest iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is considered one of the most powerful handsets from Apple Inc., which comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The device further highlights the dynamic island feature, which was restricted to some devices earlier, but now comes with many advancements.

How can I avail the new iPhone 15 at the lowest cost?

Amazon: Let us first talk about buying the iPhone 15 from Amazon India, where the device with 128GB storage is available at Rs 75,900. But if you want to reduce the price further, you may use Amazon's exchange offer which could slash down the price by almost Rs 34,500 from the offered price, bringing it down to Rs 41,400 (by the time of writing).

Flipkart: The e-commerce comes with a competitive exchange deal too where one can buy the latest iPhone for up to Rs 37,500 and further it offers a discount of Rs 3,000 off on the selected iPhone models.

Flipkart offers further incentives which include a discount of Rs 5,000 when you are purchasing the device by using an HDFC Credit Card (on EMI and non-EMI transactions), additionally, it gives Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card (on EMI purchases). So, when these offers are combined then the device could be bought for as low as Rs 40,000 (as per the price offered by the time of writing).

Additional Offers

If you are willing to purchase the iPhone 15 at Rs 71,900 from iNvent Store which is an authorized Apple seller. Additional discounted amount of Rs 8,000, an instant discount of Rs 3,000 and a cashback amounting Rs 5,000.

About Apple iPhone 15: Specifications

The new iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by an A16 Bionic chip. Talking about the camera, the device features a 48-megapixel main camera with 4x resolution, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The device supports a USB 3.2 Gen 5 for faster data transfer speeds.

