Google to let you create music inspired by instruments with this new AI experiment | Deets here

Google has been working on a new AI-powered experiment which is named "Instrument Playground". The experiment enables the users to create music inspired by instruments worldwide.

In the new experiment, the tech giant will let the users choose one of over 100 instruments from around the world that one would be interested in playing.

For example, Mbria from Zimbabwe, Veena from India Dizi from China, and MusicLM (a text-to-music AI tool from Google) will automatically generate a 20-second sound clip.

In an official blog post (which was published on Friday), Google stated, "What’s more you can add an adjective to your prompt to shape the results such as ‘moody’, ‘happy’, or ‘romantic’. Or because it's the season you could add the terms ‘merry’ or ‘joyful’ to compose a festive jingle."

The blog further stated that users can also modify several components of the composition like "Beat," "Pitch," and "Ambient" which helps in making it more unique for the users.

Who designed the new artificial intelligence tool?

Simon Doury, an Artist in Residence at Google Arts & Culture Lab, is the main brain behind the experiment, who designed it.

What instruments will be there on the new AI tool?

Google further said, "Start your journey by discovering 10 lesser-known instruments from around the world, and learn more about traditional instruments and music from India, Korea, Japan, or Brazil.”

When was MusicLM released?

Google released "MusicLM"- a new experimental AI tool in May. It has the capability that generate high-fidelity music in any genre given a text description.

The tool was first announced in January this year (2023) and is now publicly available.

The new text-to-music AI tool is reportedly available in the AI Test Kitchen app and could be used on the web, iOS and Android.

