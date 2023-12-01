YouTube Music Recap 2023 is Live now: Here's how to check, key insights, and more

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE BLOG POST YouTube Music Recap 2023

Following the footsteps of Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Music is now rolling out its 2023 Recap for users. This feature provides a glimpse into your listening habits throughout the year which presents personalised stats on top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more.

How to Find YouTube Music 2023 Recap

Open the YouTube Music app on your mobile device. Ensure you're signed in. Select your profile photo and then click on 'Your Recap.'

What to Expect in Your Recap?

YouTube Music's Recap includes your top five artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, your longest listening streak, and the total number of minutes you've spent listening in 2023.

New Features Introduced

1. Custom Album Art

YouTube Music now generates personalized artwork by blending colours, vibes, and visuals from your top track, energy score, and moods of the year.

This custom album art represents your unique musical journey.

2. Mood Matching

YouTube Music categorises your top songs based on moods like fun, chill, love, and more.

This feature adds a new layer of personalisation to your music experience.

3. Pairing Google Photos with Top Songs

Building on last year's feature, YouTube Music allows users to shuffle and customise the photos associated with their top songs.

This creates a unique visual representation of your musical memories.

How to Share Your Recap Stories

The Recap page will be among the playlists, alongside top stats presented in stories. Users can view and share these stories by selecting "Watch now." YouTube is also extending this feature to the main YouTube app which offers a dedicated Recap page with similar insights.

