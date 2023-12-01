Users faces issues as Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.2 update | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 which offers minor improvements following the recent iOS 17.1.1 bug fix update. The company is also preparing to release the iOS 17.2 update, which will offer iPhone users several new features. To get the iOS 17.1.2 update on your iPhone or iPad, follow simple steps in the Settings app.

How to Install iOS 17.1.2

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi Go to Settings > General > Software Update Tap Download and Install Enter your passcode when prompted, and your iPhone will restart after the update

Reported Issues with the Update

However, there are reported challenges for some iPhone users with the iOS 17.1.2 update. Issues include rapid battery drainage, Bluetooth problems, Wi-Fi troubles, Exchange challenges, and difficulties with various apps, both first and third-party.

Devices Eligible for the Update

The update is available for iPhone XS and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later

iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Security Concerns Addressed

Apple has identified vulnerabilities related to web content processing that could lead to sensitive information disclosure. Users are strongly advised to update to iOS 17.1.2 promptly to benefit from security enhancements. Two specific concerns involve an out-of-bounds read and a memory corruption vulnerability. Apple has tackled these with improved input validation and enhanced locking mechanisms.

Apple's 'The Lost Voice' highlights new Accessibility Features

Recently, Apple has also highlighted two new accessibility features, "Personal Voice" and "Live Speech," in a short film called "The Lost Voice." These features were recently launched with iOS 17 and are being showcased ahead of the International Day for People with Disabilities on December 3.

