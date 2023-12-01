Check Google's response on recent email-sending issues in Gmail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google recently acknowledged a problem in Gmail causing delays in sending emails for some users. The company is actively investigating the issue and has deployed a fix to resolve it for most users. On November 30, several Gmail users encountered delays in sending emails, with messages taking longer to reach their intended recipients. Google promptly acknowledged the issue and assured users that a fix was in progress.

The Technical Glitch: Overload in Google Message Router (GMR)

According to Google's initial analysis, the delay originated from an overload in Google Message Router (GMR). The company plans to release a comprehensive incident report in the coming days, offering a detailed explanation of the root cause, Google mentioned in a post on its support page.

Resolution and Apology from Google

The company has successfully fixed the problem and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the service disruption. Despite the temporary setback, most users were able to send their emails successfully within a few hours.

During the brief outage, Google assured users that while new emails were generally unaffected, older emails experiencing delays would be automatically retried. These delayed emails were expected to be delivered within the next couple of hours.

Past Incidents

Reportedly, this incident follows a similar outage in September when Google Cloud experienced disruptions affecting services like Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube. The company stated that it remains committed to enhancing its systems and services to prevent such interruptions in the future.

Google-Canada Agreement on News Sharing

In a separate development, Canada and Google have reached an agreement regarding a new law that requires major internet companies to share advertising revenue with news publishers. The purpose of this agreement is to prevent Google from removing news articles from its search results, as it had threatened to do due to this online news law.

ALSO READ | Here's how iOS 17's new accessibility features for people with disabilities work

ALSO READ | How to use secret code feature for chat lock on WhatsApp? Here's a quick guide

Latest Technology News