This new Airtel Prepaid plan gives you free Disney+ Hotstar subscription and unlimited 5G data | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE This new Airtel Prepaid plan gives you a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription and unlimited 5G data

If you are someone who prefers to watch Disney+ Hotstar avidly, then this article is for you, as Airtel has come up with a new plan under Rs 900 for those who love to binge-watch. The telecom player has silently launched a new prepaid plan worth Rs 869 that comes bundled with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the customer.

The major telecom player of India made the move just after they announced the plan which came bundled with the Netflix bundle plan. Like Netflix, this new Hotstar comes bundled with unlimited 5G data along with some other additional benefits.

Image Source : FILEDisney+ Hotstar

As per the report of Telecom Talk, the new Disney+ Hotstar bundled Airtel prepaid plan is said to be an upgrade over its existing prepaid plan worth Rs. 839 and is valid for 84 days. Here are the other details about the newly launched plan.

Rs. 869 Airtel prepaid plan: Details

The new prepaid plan includes free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

This subscription will last for three months

Users can access the application only with their smartphones

The new prepaid plan further enables the user to have access to unlimited local STD and roaming voice calls

It supports 100 SMS per day

The plan will last for 84 days, and the features will last till the validity lasts

It comes with free Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months

Free Wynk Music and Hello Tunes access

RewardsMini Subscription

Airtel’s prepaid plan with Netflix

Just similar to the Disney+ Hotstar plan, Airtel also launched a new plan worth Rs. 1,499, which comes bundled with the Netflix Basic plan. The plan is valid for three months along with unlimited 5G data and it is valid for 84 days.

Image Source : PIXABAYNetflix

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan similar to Airtel

This is a must to mention that Jio also comes with almost similar prepaid plan which has three months of validity.

It also provides a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

The plan costs Rs. 808

It offers unlimited 5G data

It provides 2GB of 4G data every day

Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls

It comes with 100 SMS per day

this prepaid plan will last for 84 days

Airtel and 5G rollout in India

Airtel is one of the biggest telecom operators in the country and is also known for rolling out 5G connectivity across the nation. Jio, being the second network provider who rolled out 5G connectivity also comes with a prepaid plan which comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix for free.

Image Source : FILEAirtel

ALSO READ: Elon Musk told X advertisers to 'Go f*** yourself' | What is wrong?

Latest Technology News