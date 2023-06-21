Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY India set to achieve 700 million 5G mobile subscriptions by 2028: Report

A recent report from Ericsson has revealed that the number of 5G mobile subscriptions in India reached approximately 10 million by the end of 2022. The study estimates that this figure will skyrocket to around 700 million by the end of 2028, constituting roughly 57% of all mobile subscriptions in the country.

According to the Mobility Report, the average data traffic per smartphone is projected to increase from 26GB per month in 2022 to approximately 62GB per month in 2028. This substantial growth in data consumption reflects the increasing reliance on smartphones for various activities, such as streaming, online gaming, and remote work.

The report highlights the dominance of smartphones in India's mobile landscape. Smartphone subscriptions, as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions, are expected to rise from 76% in 2021 to a staggering 93% in 2028. Conversely, 4G subscriptions are predicted to decline from 820 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2028.

”Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in the country. The strong digital infrastructure being established in India will help the country bridge the digital divide, create jobs, drive entrepreneurship and boost the economy.” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India.

The report forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% for smartphone subscriptions in India, reaching over 1.14 billion by 2028, compared to 840 million at the end of 2021. This growth reflects the increasing affordability and accessibility of smartphones to a broader section of the population.

In addition, India's total mobile data traffic is estimated to surge from 18 exabytes (EB) per month in 2022 to 58 EB per month in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22%. Such exponential growth necessitates continuous infrastructure development to meet the rising demand for reliable and high-speed connectivity.

Currently, over 240 communication service providers CSPs have launched commercial 5G services globally, and around 35 have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA) networks.

The findings of the report indicate the immense potential of the Indian mobile market, driven by the rapid adoption of 5G technology.

