Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
India's first assistive dog robot by Addverb unveiled at LogiMAT India 2024

Along with ‘Trakr’, the company further unleashed an advanced medical collaborative robot (cobot) for rehabilitation and imaging, named 'Heal' and a cobot designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety, named 'Syncro'.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: February 28, 2024 20:00 IST
Addverb assistive dog robot, dog robot, tech news,
Image Source : FILE India's first assistive dog robot by Addverb unveiled at LogiMAT India 2024

Addverb, a leading homegrown robotics company has unveiled India's first-ever assistive dog robot which is named 'Trakr'. The Indian-origin company unveiled the dog robot at LogiMAT India 2024. Along with ‘Trakr’, the company further unleashed an advanced medical collaborative robot (cobot) for rehabilitation and imaging, named 'Heal' and a cobot designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety, named 'Syncro'.

"Trakr's agility, Heal's medical advancements, and Syncro's collaborative prowess promise to redefine operational standards. We're proud to offer solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also cater to diverse industry needs, marking a milestone in flexible automation," Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, of Addverb, said in a statement.

According to the company, 'Trakr' represents a technological milestone, engineered for agility and perception.

Its versatility extends across construction, oil exploration, Defence, and security industries.

Operating autonomously, ‘Trakr’ excels in facility inspections, patrols, and surveillance, making it a pioneering addition to any workforce, it added.

‘Heal' transforms healthcare with an innovative approach to rehabilitation and imaging. Specialising in collaborative human-robot interactions, it focuses on physical and rehabilitation therapy for stroke patients and aids in remote imaging procedures like ultrasound and MRI scans. The company said 'Syncro' is engineered to work alongside humans in shared spaces.

Boasting advanced safety features, adaptability, and ease of use, it finds application across diverse tasks from manufacturing to logistics. Launched in 2016, Addverb provides smart end-to-end robots for warehouses and industrial automation.

ALSO READ Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

 

Inputs from IANS

 

