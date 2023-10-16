Monday, October 16, 2023
     
India among the first to test Google's Desktop Discover Feed for enhanced search experience

Google is conducting tests of a Discover Feed feature on its desktop homepage in India, offering users suggested content like news headlines, weather forecasts, sports scores, and stock updates. While the mobile version has had the Discover Feed, this is the first time it's being trialed on desktop.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2023 18:45 IST
Google, Desktop Discover Feed
Image Source : FILE Desktop Discover Feed

Google is currently testing a Discover Feed feature for its desktop homepage in India, aiming to provide users with recommended content such as news headlines, weather forecasts, sports scores, and stock information. Although the Discover Feed has been available on Google's mobile homepage, this marks the first time it's being tested on the desktop version. A Google spokesperson, Lara Levin, confirmed the testing in India and suggested that if successful, it could be rolled out to desktop users worldwide in the future.

This development is significant, especially in India, where Google's homepage receives substantial traffic. The Discover Feed was originally introduced on Google's mobile homepage in the US back in 2018 and has since become accessible worldwide. This feature not only aids users in staying updated on news and related articles but also enhances the engagement and informativeness of Google Search.

However, it's worth noting that this update might not be universally welcomed, as it could introduce clutter to Google's typically clean homepage. Currently, Google doesn't offer users an option to opt out of the new Discover Feed.

It's worth mentioning that this experimental interface from Google bears a resemblance to what Microsoft provides on its Bing search engine, which already features an extensive list of news stories and information. Unlike Google, Microsoft allows users to customize their homepage and choose whether to enable the news feed.

In addition to this development, Google has recently introduced new features for its Search Generative Experience (SGE), including the capability to generate images from text prompts. This function is akin to Bing's Image Creator, which was unveiled a few months ago.

ALSO READ ChatGPT introduces Polymathic AI: Revolutionizing scientific discovery with artificial intelligence

In essence, Google is streamlining tasks for users through AI-backed features, like the Search Generative Experience (SGE), to enhance the search experience. SGE is a novel search engine equipped with AI capabilities designed to offer more comprehensive responses to user queries. This development reflects Google's ongoing efforts to make its services more interactive and user-friendly.

 

