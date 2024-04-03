Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI How to unlock the Google Gemini potential for YouTube videos?

Google Gemini, a contender in the era of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard and more has been offering a range of functionalities which could prove beneficial to the users, despite not being one of the most precise large language models available at present. Integrated with services like Google Workspace, YouTube and Google Maps, Gemini has introduced an innovative feature which could streamline tasks for the users.

Enable the YouTube Extension

On Mobile:

Launch the Gemini app on your Android device (mobile or tablet)

Now tap on your profile picture which is situated at the top right corner.

Now, select 'Extensions' from the menu.

Steps to utilize Google Gemini for YouTube video summary?

To access the YouTube Video:

You have to open the YouTube app or website first

Then you will have to start playing the video which you wish Gemini to summarize

Now you could copy the video's URL from the address bar if you are using a browser.

Alternatively, you will have to tap the 'Share' button which is placed beneath the video and copy the URL.

How to generate the summary?

Navigate to Gemini on your preferred browser or your mobile handset.

Then you will have to paste the copied video URL into the designated text field.

Type on ‘Summarise the video’ within the same text field.

Then you will have to let Gemini promptly generate a concise summary of the video's content within seconds.

Important considerations

Caption requirement: The Gemini chatbot will rely on captions, so not every YouTube video is summarizable. Language support: The summarization feature will be able to yield different results which are based on the language input, as not every language is fully supported. Accuracy disclaimer: While Gemini has been striving for accuracy, errors might occur due to the inherent limitations of large language models. Users are reportedly advised to exercise discretion when interpreting the generated summaries.

Despite the limitations, Google Gemini's integration with YouTube will be an efficient solution for quick and understanding content, which is majorly for users who have time shortage or lengthy videos.

