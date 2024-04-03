Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched with AI capabilities: Price, features and more

Motorola has launched another mid-budget smartphone in India. This Motorola phone comes with strong AI features. This next smartphone of Motorola Edge series will be made available for sale on 9 April 2024.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 15:16 IST
Motorola, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : X Motorola

Motorola has recently launched a new mid-budget smartphone in the Indian market under the Edge series. The new Edge 50 Pro comes with robust AI capabilities and the device is going to hit the market on April 9, 2024. The main highlight of the device is the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. When compared to the rival’s offerings from OnePlus and Samsung who are already offering devices under the same price tag, this Motorola device promises premium features at a competitive price point.

Pricing and variants

The new Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in two storage variants- 

  • 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

The base variant of the Edge device will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,999, and the other variant will be priced at Rs 35,999.

The handset will be available in three colour options- Black Beauty, Moonlight Pearl and Lux Lavender. Furthermore, Motorola is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase, and the smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart.

Features of Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display and delivers vibrant visuals. Its true-colour punch-hole design supports Full HD Plus resolution, for a crisp and clear viewing experience. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Furthermore, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with IP68 underwater protection and has a durable metal frame with vegan leather on the rear panel. Backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, the device supports up to 125W fast charging with USB Type C support. The 8GB variant further comes with a lower fast charging capacity with 68W support. On the other hand, the device will offer 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging functionalities.

The handset runs on the Android 14 operating system, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a versatile triple camera setup on the rear end comprising a 50-megapixel main OIS shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x zoom, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. In the front, it has a 50-megapixel front shooter, ensuring great pictures and video calling experience.

With its blend of affordability and premium features, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro aims at capturing the attention of discerning smartphone users who seek value and performance.

ALSO READ: BoAt's new advertisement sparks controversy among Apple fans

ALSO READ: Meta removes over 18 million pieces of harmful content from Facebook and Instagram in February

