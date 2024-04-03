Follow us on Image Source : FILE BoAt's new advertisement sparks controversy among Apple fans

Recently, boAt, an Indian consumer electronic brand again made headlines. Known for its wearable devices like earphones and smartwatches, a new advertisement has sparked anger among Apple fans which was posted on social media. In the advertisement, boAt showcased comparing its EarPods with Apple's AirPods, which has led to criticism from Apple users.

About the boAt's Advertisement

The advertisement features a picture of an apple (fruit) on one side and boAt's earbuds on the other end. The advertisement wrote a replaced tagline of Apple which states- "Think Different" from "Think Better."

Below the ad, the slogan read: "Don't be a fanboy, be a boathead" urging users to prefer boAt products over Apple's. boAt claimed its earbuds offered superior bass, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and battery life compared to Apple's AirPods.

boAt showcased its Airopes true wireless earbuds series (TWS) in the advertisement, which further highlighted its competitive price tag starting from Rs 899 onwards. In contrast, Apple's second-generation AirPods are being priced at Rs 12,900, which is significantly higher than boAt's offerings.

Despite the price disparity, Apple has maintained a strong global sales record as well.

Social Media and user’s reaction

The advertisement has reportedly garnered over 60,000 views on social media, with hundreds of users criticizing boAt's advertisement as well as its products in the comments. Some users have further expressed disappointment and labelled boAt's advertisement as misleading. In response, boAt apologized to one user and offered assistance. Furthermore, several users have shared memes, and have been poking fun at the advertisement.

boAt's comparative advertisement between its earbuds and Apple's AirPods has ignited controversy among Apple enthusiasts. While boAt has attempted to position its products as superior alternatives, the advertisement has reportedly witnessed backlash from users who viewed it as a comparative ad and felt disrespected by Apple Inc.

