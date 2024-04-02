Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Search's 'more about this page” now available in Hindi

Google Search's 'more about this page” now available in Hindi

According to the tech giant, journalists and fact-checkers will have access to this tool through the Fact Check Tools API. This API enables them to display pertinent fact-checks related to an image directly on their websites.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2024 19:30 IST
Google search, tech news,
Image Source : FILE Google Search

To give access to the people for Google Search's tools which could help them to evaluate content online, the tech giant has reportedly expanded two features - 'About this image and this page' to '40 additional languages globally', including Hindi, on Tuesday.

In an official blog post, Google said, "The 'more about this page' feature in About this result is now available in 40 additional languages globally including French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese."

'About this result' feature 

Google's 'About this result' feature will enable the users to get context about a website before they click through. Also, the 'About this image' feature will let the users to quickly have the way to check the background and context of images they see online.

Google said in the blog post, "These tools can help you get the context you need to feel more confident about what you’re seeing online -- whether it’s checking an image or the online source you’re reading."

Furthermore, the tech giant further mentioned that its 'Fact Check Explorer' tool will enable journalists and fact-checkers to dig deeper into a topic which they are researching.

As per Google, "When you search for a topic, you can easily find fact checks that have been investigated by independent organisations from around the world. And now you can use Fact Check Explorer to find out more about an image."

As per the tech giant, the journalists and fact-checkers will also be able to use this tool via Fact Check Tools API, which gives them the ability to show relevant fact-checks for an image on their websites.

Related Stories
Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Google search upgraded with AI generative capabilities

Google search upgraded with AI generative capabilities

Get personalized search results with Google's 'Perspectives' filter: Here's how It works

Get personalized search results with Google's 'Perspectives' filter: Here's how It works

Grammar check is now available on Google Search, boosting language accuracy

Grammar check is now available on Google Search, boosting language accuracy

Is Google experimenting with new verification badges for websites?

Is Google experimenting with new verification badges for websites?

Google Search's latest trick lets you combine emojis: Here's how to use it

Google Search's latest trick lets you combine emojis: Here's how to use it

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google rolls out four student-centric search upgrades: Everything you need to know

Google rolls out four student-centric search upgrades: Everything you need to know

Google India allows users to leave comments on Search results, like Wikipedia | Details here

Google India allows users to leave comments on Search results, like Wikipedia | Details here

Google and Canada reach agreement on news sharing and payments: Know what it means

Google and Canada reach agreement on news sharing and payments: Know what it means

Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT top the chart of Google Search in India

Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT top the chart of Google Search in India

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE4 with 5500 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging launched: Details

ALSO READ: Pocket FM completes first ESOP buyback worth USD 8.3 million

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement