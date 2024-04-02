Google Search's 'more about this page” now available in Hindi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Search

To give access to the people for Google Search's tools which could help them to evaluate content online, the tech giant has reportedly expanded two features - 'About this image and this page' to '40 additional languages globally', including Hindi, on Tuesday.

In an official blog post, Google said, "The 'more about this page' feature in About this result is now available in 40 additional languages globally including French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese."

'About this result' feature

Google's 'About this result' feature will enable the users to get context about a website before they click through. Also, the 'About this image' feature will let the users to quickly have the way to check the background and context of images they see online.

Google said in the blog post, "These tools can help you get the context you need to feel more confident about what you’re seeing online -- whether it’s checking an image or the online source you’re reading."

Furthermore, the tech giant further mentioned that its 'Fact Check Explorer' tool will enable journalists and fact-checkers to dig deeper into a topic which they are researching.

As per Google, "When you search for a topic, you can easily find fact checks that have been investigated by independent organisations from around the world. And now you can use Fact Check Explorer to find out more about an image."

As per the tech giant, the journalists and fact-checkers will also be able to use this tool via Fact Check Tools API, which gives them the ability to show relevant fact-checks for an image on their websites.

