Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
  4. Meta removes over 18 million pieces of harmful content from Facebook and Instagram in February

Meta removes over 18 million pieces of harmful content from Facebook and Instagram in February

Meta reportedly said that out of the remaining 9,212 reports which required specialized review, we examined the content by the policies and addressed a total of 2,970 complaints. However, the remaining 6,242 grievances were reviewed but may not have resulted in action.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 10:39 IST
facebook, meta, instagram, tech news
Image Source : FILE Meta removes over 18 mn harmful content from FB, Insta

Meta said that it took down more than 13.8 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.8 million pieces of objectionable content from Instagram across 12 policies in India in February 2024. Facebook reportedly received 18,512 reports via the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it will provide tools for users to resolve their issues in 9,300 cases.

These further include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Meta further added, "Of the other 9,212 reports where specialised review was needed, we analysed content as per our policies and took action on 2,970 complaints in total. The remaining 6,242 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned."

On Instagram, the company received 12,709 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

The platform said, "Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,344 cases."

Of the other 7,365 reports where the specialised review was needed, Meta analysed the content and took action on 2,470 complaints in total.

The remaining 4,895 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

In January, Meta took down over 17.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.8 million pieces of objectionable content across 12 policies for Instagram.

ALSO READ: Redmi to launch new Turbo Series under midrange category: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

