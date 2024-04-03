HP Envy x360 14 laptops launched in India with AI features: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HP Envy x360 14

HP has come up with the new Envy x360 14 laptops in the Indian market, which offers a sleek and stylish design, coupled with advanced AI features tailored for creators on the go.

The new Envy x360 14 laptops weigh just 1.4 kg and come with a 14-inch OLED touch display, that provides users with an immersive visual experience for work, playing, writing and watching. The display further comes with an adjustable ideal position for various tasks.

Pricing and availability

The HP Envy x360 14 is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at Rs. 99,999 onwards, you will receive a free Creator's Sling Bag upon purchase.

Performance with AI features

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, and it delivers a high-end creation experience, which has been specially designed for applications like Adobe Photoshop. The inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is optimised by battery performance by up to 65 per cent, ensuring uninterrupted creativity and productivity together.

Furthermore, the Envy x360 14 is the first laptop from HP to feature a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard. The new button enables generative AI (GenAI) features like assisted search and content generation.

Mobility and versatility

Envy x360 14 laptops feature a full aluminium chassis with an x360 hinge, providing a premium experience and it has been designed for versatility and mobility to create anywhere. The AI capabilities of the laptops further facilitate smart collaboration and productivity, with features like Windows Studio for a better video experience.

IMAX-certified display and sustainability

The laptop features an IMAX-certified display, which offers an immersive experience with IMAX-quality visuals, audio and premium digital content to the consumers. Also, HP has prioritized sustainability by incorporating up to 55 per cent of recycled metal in the laptop's design.

Key features

It comes with a 2.8K OLED touch display It has a versatile design with an x360 hinge and an optional pen input Powered by an Intel Core Ultra processors Battery capacity of up to 14.75 hours It supports fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 7

