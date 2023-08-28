How to report unwanted chats on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Here's how to report unwanted chats on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging app, has gained immense popularity. However, some users misuse the platform for spamming, which can be annoying. Whether these messages invade group chats or private conversations, they universally create dissatisfaction. Luckily, the app, owned by Meta, offers a solution through its contact-blocking feature. This tool allows users to stop all communication from blocked contacts, effectively ending the annoyance of spam messages.

But what if the unwanted messages persist, even from known contacts or unfamiliar numbers? WhatsApp has an additional solution. Users can report such instances using a designated feature. When you use the "report and block" option, the company is promptly notified of the problematic messages. This prompts them to take appropriate action to address the issue.

Unwanted messages often exhibit certain signs that can help you recognise them: (1) Misspellings or grammar errors (2) Urging you to click on a link or activate new features through a link (3) Requesting your personal information, like credit card details, birth date, or passwords (4) Asking you to forward a message (5) Claiming you need to pay to use WhatsApp

Here's how you can report unwanted messages on WhatsApp:

Open the WhatsApp app on your device.

Go to the chat containing the unwanted message or sender you want to report.

Press and hold the unwanted message. This highlights the message and reveals a toolbar at the top.

In the toolbar, you'll see a "Report" option (flag icon). Tap it.

WhatsApp will ask for more details about why you're reporting the message. Choose the appropriate reason from the options.

If needed, you might be able to add a description or comments about the issue.

After providing the necessary details, tap "Next" or "Submit," depending on your device.

